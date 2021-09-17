One thing we look at very carefully is where the Fed terminal rate is priced. The market is currently pricing in something like the 1.5% area, which is really low. We understand why, but if they go to 1.5% and have a target of 2% on inflation, that implies -0.5% real rates. That’s lower than it has been historically, but it has been trending lower, so it’s not outside the realm of possibility. But the debate around r-star is a challenging one.