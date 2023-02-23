The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Business

Vapotherm: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

By
February 23, 2023 at 6:07 p.m. EST

EXETER, N.H. — EXETER, N.H. — Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) on Thursday reported a loss of $21.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Exeter, New Hampshire-based company said it had a loss of 78 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 74 cents per share.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

The medical technology company posted revenue of $18.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $113.3 million, or $4.24 per share. Revenue was reported as $66.8 million.

Vapotherm expects full-year revenue in the range of $77 million to $79 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VAPO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VAPO

Loading...