Veeco: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PLAINVIEW, N.Y. — PLAINVIEW, N.Y. — Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) on Wednesday reported profit of $128.9 million in its fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the Plainview, New York-based company said it had profit of $2. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 38 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The precision manufacturing equipment maker posted revenue of $153.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $166.9 million, or $2.71 per share. Revenue was reported as $646.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Veeco expects its per-share earnings to range from 12 cents to 28 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $130 million to $150 million for the fiscal first quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $176.8 million.

