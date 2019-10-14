It’s the third pay raise this year in Venezuela, a once-wealthy oil-producing nation plunged into an economic crisis with hyperinflation that devours the regular increases.
Critics say the bump lacks accompanying measures by President Nicolás Maduro’s socialist government to fix the broken economy and end hyperinflation.
Opposition leader Juan Guaidó says the pay announcement mocks workers.
Guaidó seeks to oust Maduro with backing from the United States and more than 50 nations.
Maduro hasn’t addressed the increase.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.