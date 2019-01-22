Venezuela has more oil than Saudi Arabia and more poverty than Colombia. Once one of Latin America’s richest countries, it’s now plagued with shortages of everything from toilet paper to antibiotics and food. It’s been a steep downward spiral since the heady days when the late President Hugo Chavez set out to use an oil boom to light a socialist path to prosperity, not just for the poor in Venezuela but across Latin America. Chavez died in 2013, about a year before oil prices fell sharply. His protégé and successor, Nicholas Maduro, has tightened his hold on power as opponents complain of economic mismanagement, corruption and political oppression. Critics inside and outside the country hope for Maduro’s departure, but no solution has emerged that would protect Venezuela’s 30 million people from further harm.

The Situation

Venezuela’s opposition-dominated National Assembly has made a concerted effort to unseat Maduro, 56, since he overwhelmingly won a new six-year term in a May 2018 election widely seen as a charade. In January, the body declared Maduro’s rule illegitimate, approved a plan to have Assembly President Juan Guaido, 35, replace him pending new elections, and offered blanket amnesty to any military and government officials who helped bring down the regime. Maduro dismissed the action by the Assembly, which was stripped of its power in 2017 by a Supreme Court largely loyal to the president. A rebellion by about two dozen national guardsmen was stamped out Jan. 21. Venezuela’s economy has contracted for five years straight. Average daily oil production has decreased by about one million barrels in that period. With inflation forecast to reach 10 million percent in 2019, Maduro has massively lowered the official exchange rate of the bolivar to keep up with the black market, which sets most prices, and lopped five zeros off the currency in a bid to ease transactions. The economic crisis and a crackdown on dissent have driven almost 3 million Venezuelans to leave the country. In 2017, one aid agency said more than 11 percent of children under age 5 were suffering from moderate to severe malnutrition, yet Maduro has rejected humanitarian aid. Venezuela defaulted on a portion of its debt in 2017, and creditors are demanding more than $9 billion in overdue bond payments. The U.S. and the European Union have imposed sanctions against the country for human-rights abuses, political repression and graft. In a ranking of countries by corruption level, the non-profit group Transparency International puts Venezuela at number 169 out of 180 nations.

The Background

Chavez, a former paratrooper jailed for two years after leading a failed coup in 1992, was first elected president in 1998 and revolutionized Venezuelan politics with fiery anti-U.S. rhetoric. He nationalized thousands of companies or their assets, reducing the country’s capacity to produce anything but oil. He channeled revenue to the poor and expanded Venezuela’s influence in the region by doling out cheap oil. He used widespread support to transform a pluralistic democracy into a largely authoritarian system. When the oil bonanza ended in 2014 under Maduro’s rule, the country could no longer rely on oil revenue, which accounts for 95 percent of foreign-currency earnings, to pay for imports. That created widespread scarcities and fueled discontent. Upon hobbling the National Assembly, Maduro established a more powerful legislative body filled with regime supporters. Still, the democratically elected Assembly is increasingly recognized as a legitimate source of authority by regional powers, including the U.S. and Brazil.

The Argument

Unpopular at home and increasingly isolated from the rest of the world, Maduro has held onto power despite not having much of a plan for turning the country around. He has deepened ties with authoritarian allies such as Russia, China and Turkey, but they have provided only limited support. Maduro hopes to negotiate a debt restructuring, but U.S. sanctions prevent American investors and banks from participating, complicating the process. Expatriates, diplomats and others have proposed responses to the worsening crisis, ranging from the modest (supporting the National Assembly) to the radical (military intervention, similar to the U.S.’s removal of Manuel Noriega from the presidency of Panama in 1990). When President Donald Trump in 2017 mused openly about the latter, Latin American countries quickly objected. Some Maduro critics instead hope for a military coup, while others find military rule unacceptable. Still others have suggested that the U.S., Europe and Asia could ban the country’s oil imports and hasten Maduro’s demise. But that would worsen the humanitarian crisis.

Nathan Crooks contributed to an earlier version of this article.

First published April 20, 2015

