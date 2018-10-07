This image released by Sony Pictures shows a scene from “Venom.” (Sony Pictures via AP) (Associated Press)

NEW YORK — The Sony comic-book movie “Venom” has shrugged off bad reviews to shatter the October box-office record with an $80 million debut, while Bradley Cooper’s “A Star Is Born” soared to $42.6 million.

According to estimates Sunday, the two very different films fueled an unusually robust October weekend at the North American box office. Despite a 32 percent “fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the anti-hero “Spider-Man” spinoff “Venom” opened with $205.2 million globally.

The previous best October opening was $55.7 million for “Gravity” in 2013.

Cooper’s “A Star Is Born” remake, also starring Lady Gaga, has been hailed by critics and pegged as an Oscar front-runner. It drew an audience that was 66 percent female and 68 percent older than 35.

