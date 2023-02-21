Ventator Materials: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WYNYARD PARK STOCKTON-ON-TEES, Britain — WYNYARD PARK STOCKTON-ON-TEES, Britain — Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $228 million in its fourth quarter.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 59 cents per share.
The chemical company posted revenue of $366 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $188 million, or $1.74 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.17 billion.
