Ventator Materials: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

February 21, 2023 at 6:29 a.m. EST

WYNYARD PARK STOCKTON-ON-TEES, Britain — WYNYARD PARK STOCKTON-ON-TEES, Britain — Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $228 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Wynyard park stockton-On-Tees, Britain-based company said it had a loss of $2.11. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 20 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 59 cents per share.

The chemical company posted revenue of $366 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $188 million, or $1.74 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.17 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VNTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VNTR

