Veris: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Veris Residential, Inc. (VRE) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter.
The company said it had net income of $31.9 million, or 35 cents per share.
The real estate investment trust, based in Jersey City, New Jersey, posted revenue of $86.2 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $44.3 million. Revenue was reported as $355 million.
