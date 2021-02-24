Upwork Inc., up $1.79 to $53.36.
The online freelance marketplace reported a surprise fourth-quarter profit.
Parsons Corp., down $3.02 to $36.77.
The software and infrastructure service provider’s fourth-quarter profit and revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.
Owens & Minor Inc., up $7.43 to $32.86.
The medical supplies distributor handily beat Wall Street’s fourth-quarter profit forecasts.
Six Flags Entertainment Corp., up $2 to $45.50.
The amusement park operator’s fourth-quarter results weren’t as bad as investors had feared.
Bank of America Corp., up 86 cents to $36.38.
Bond yields, which allow banks to charge more lucrative interest on loans, continued to rise.
Verisk Analytics Inc., down $17.83 to $167.53.
The insurance data provider’s fourth-quarter profit fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
