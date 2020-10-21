The largest U.S. cellphone carrier posted revenue of $31.54 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Fifteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $31.57 billion.
Verizon shares have decreased roughly 7% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has climbed almost 7%. The stock has declined nearly 6% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VZ
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.