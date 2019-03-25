NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Monday:

Winnebago Industries Inc., down 10 cents to $29.01

The recreational vehicle company reported better-than-expected fiscal second-quarter profit.

Viacom Inc., up 98 cents to $26.32.

The media company reached a new distribution deal with DirecTV that will avoid a blackout of several channels, according to media reports.

Avaya Holdings Corp., up $4.30 to $17.51.

The telecommunications equipment maker is considering a buyout offer worth more than $5 billion, according to media reports.

Ascena Retail Group Inc., up 9 cents to $1.16.

The retailer is selling a majority stake in its Maurices clothing subsidiary to OpCapita for about $300 million.

Cousins Properties Inc., down 59 cents to $9.29.

The real estate investment trust is merging with Tier REIT in an all-stock deal.

Integrated Device Technology Inc., up $1.18 to $48.97.

The chipmaker cleared its final regulatory hurdle in front of its $6.7 billion sale to Renesas.

Goldcorp Inc., up 32 cents to $11.12.

Newmont Mining Corp. offered a special dividend to help push the mining company’s shareholders toward approving a $10 billion buyout offer.

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc., down $1.84 to $47.44.

The direct seller of beauty products and its peers face increasing regulatory scrutiny in China.

