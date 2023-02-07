ViaSat: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CARLSBAD, Calif. — CARLSBAD, Calif. — ViaSat Inc. (VSAT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $42.2 million in its fiscal third quarter.
The provider of satellite and wireless networking technology posted revenue of $651.4 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $673.1 million.
