Viatris: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CANONSBURG, Pa. — CANONSBURG, Pa. — Viatris Inc (VTRS) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.01 billion. On a per-share basis, the Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 83 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 69 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 69 cents per share.

The generic drugmaker posted revenue of $3.88 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.97 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.08 billion, or $1.71 per share. Revenue was reported as $16.26 billion.

Viatris expects full-year revenue in the range of $15.5 billion to $16 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VTRS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VTRS

GiftOutline Gift Article