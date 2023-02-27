Viatris: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CANONSBURG, Pa. — CANONSBURG, Pa. — Viatris Inc (VTRS) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.01 billion.
The generic drugmaker posted revenue of $3.88 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.97 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $2.08 billion, or $1.71 per share. Revenue was reported as $16.26 billion.
Viatris expects full-year revenue in the range of $15.5 billion to $16 billion.
