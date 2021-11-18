The chain has come a long way in a short time in healing from the culture created by Les Wexner, the former chief executive who built Victoria’s Secret. For years, the lingerie company clung to outdated beauty standards that exploited women’s insecurities and tailored its products not to female shoppers, but to the men it imagined would enjoy them. “You wouldn’t have to be James Bond or Dick Tracy to know in the world that breast augmentation is a popular thing,” the then-80-year-old said in 2018, demonstrating the kind of circular logic behind its efforts to sell padded push-up bras that give the illusion of enhanced breasts.