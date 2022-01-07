Their warnings haven’t stopped a wave of NFT initiatives among other gaming companies. In November, Electronic Arts Inc. management told analysts that NFTs and play-to-earn, where gamers earn money through play time, would be an important part of the industry’s future. Last month, Ubisoft Entertainment, the game maker behind hit titles such as Assassin’s Creed, unveiled a handful of NFTs for digital items in one of its older titles. Developer GSC Game World said its next S.T.A.L.K.E.R. release would contain NFTs only to cancel the plans the next day after pushback from gamers.