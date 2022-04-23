Video game workers at Call of Duty maker OK'd for union vote

MINNEAPOLIS — A small group of Wisconsin-based video game workers can vote to form what could be the first union at a major U.S. video game publisher, a labor board official ruled.
The unionization campaign by 21 employees at Raven’s office in Middleton, Wisconsin, has been part of a broader internal shakeup at Activision Blizzard, a Santa Monica, California-based gaming giant with roughly 10,000 employees worldwide.
The company has come under fire from the government and some shareholders, and it recently settled a federal civil rights lawsuit over allegations that management ignored sexual harassment and workplace discrimination against female employees.
Microsoft in January announced its plans to buy the company for nearly $69 billion and has said it wouldn’t interfere in unionization decisions.
Friday’s decision by Jennifer Hadsall, a regional NLRB director in Minneapolis, rejected Activision’s push to have the election encompass a wider category of Raven workers — which could have diluted the unionizing group’s vote.
Activision Blizzard earlier in April said it would be converting nearly 1,100 part-time quality assurance jobs into full-time workers and raising their hourly wages to at least $20.