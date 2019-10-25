The Grammy Award-winning singer says in the video she did nothing wrong. Wilson also says the staff at the Hotel Encanto de Las Cruces were retaliating against her after she asked for room service and was denied.
A hotel employee is then heard saying Wilson could stay. Wilson refused.
Heritage Hotels & Resorts, which owns Hotel Encanto, has not responded to phone messages and emails.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD