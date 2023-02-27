ViewRay: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

OAKWOOD VILLAGE, Ohio — OAKWOOD VILLAGE, Ohio — ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) on Monday reported a loss of $27.8 million in its fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the Oakwood Village, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 16 cents per share.

The radiation therapy systems maker posted revenue of $34.7 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $34.9 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $107.3 million, or 59 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $102.2 million.

