Vinci Partners: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LEBLON-RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil — LEBLON-RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil — Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (VINP) on Tuesday reported earnings of $11.1 million in its fourth quarter.
The investments platform posted revenue of $21.2 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $42.5 million, or 74 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $79 million.
