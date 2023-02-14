Vinci Partners: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LEBLON-RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil — LEBLON-RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil — Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (VINP) on Tuesday reported earnings of $11.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Leblon-Rio de janeiro, Brazil-based company said it had profit of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 16 cents per share.