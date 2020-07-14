New private investors and existing creditors have also agreed to help out in the 18-month package that the airline hopes will see it through the pandemic, which has led to the near-grounding of the global aviation industry.
“Few could have predicted the scale of the COVID-19 crisis we have witnessed and undoubtedly, the last six months have been the toughest we have faced in our 36-year history,” Virgin Atlantic CEO Shai Weiss said.
Weiss said the recapitalization will “ensure that we can continue to provide vital connectivity and competition to consumers and businesses in Britain and beyond.”
The package is in addition to already announced measures such as cost savings of around 280 million pounds per year and changing aircraft deliveries.
In May it announced that it would shrink its operations, including closing its Gatwick base and cutting 3,550 jobs.
It is due to resume flights on Monday after suspending passenger services because of the virus.
