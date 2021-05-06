The Defense Department payloads are small satellites called CubeSats. The launch was awarded to Virgin under a program intended speed up use of commercial technology by the U.S. military.
The Netherlands’ payload is also a CubeSat and is that nation’s first military satellite.
Virgin Orbit’s LauncherOne rocket will also carry the first two optical satellites for a 14-satellite constellation planned by SatRevolution.
Virgin Orbit uses a modified Boeing 747-400 jet to carry the rocket to high altitude, where it is released from beneath a wing and its motor is ignited.
The company reached space for the first time on Jan. 17 on its Demo 2 mission, which carried a cluster of small satellites built as part of a NASA educational program involving U.S. universities.
Virgin Orbit attempted its first demonstration launch in May 2020, but a problem caused the rocket to stop thrusting after only a brief period of powered flight.