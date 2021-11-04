At the same time, he hammered his opponent, Governor Phil Murphy, for what he described as unnecessarily strict mask and vaccine mandates and for locking students out of their schools for too long. Ciattarelli also targeted Murphy for signing a law that incorporated diversity and inclusion studies into New Jersey’s K-12 public school curriculum. As a parent who has a child in New Jersey’s public school system, and have had two others graduate from it, I see this as “education” and am grateful that my children have access to it. But Ciattarelli claimed New Jersey has been instructing young students in critical race theory (it doesn’t) and warned that schools might be “teaching our children that white people perpetuate systemic racism.”