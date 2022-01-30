“I made a very conscious decision to just quit drinking,” she said. “It was a very scary decision, because part of it was my life, my business, my livelihood, but also my life was on the line, in another sense. I was thinking about applying to an MBA, and thinking: How am I going to do all of these things that I want to do — live the way that I actually want to live — if I’m sabotaging myself all the time? And so I decided to cut drinking right there.”