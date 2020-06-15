Prosecutors say Gargan was supposed to execute settlement agreements designed to pay out millions of dollars to children injured by medical malpractice or who lost a parent through medical negligence.
Between 2015 and 2019, Gargan admitted he took nearly $7 million from nearly $16 million that had been provided by the federal government to purchase annuities for children. An additional $1 million was embezzled from a New York hospital that had reached a settlement with a child.
Mark MacDougall, a lawyer for Gargan, declined comment Monday.
