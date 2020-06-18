An employer is not required under the law to maintain an open position for an employee who refuses to return to work or who voluntarily quit, according to the commission, which in May added a prominent link on its homepage for employers to report individuals who refuse work.
In the 13 weeks since March 15, when measures to help stop the spread of the virus started taking a serious toll on the economy, the commission said it has received over 849,000 initial claims for unemployment benefits. It has approved and issued payments to a record 75% of those claimants and has paid out more than $4.2 billion to people who have lost wages during the COVID-19 pandemic, the news release said.
The commission has struggled to keep up with the unprecedented flood of calls and emails from claimants seeking help and has lagged far behind most other states in implementing the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program, which provides extra benefits to people who have exhausted their regular ones.
The commission said Thursday it has more than 79,000 cases pending an administrative review.
