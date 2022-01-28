Stryker Corp., up $3.06 to $248.39.
The medical device maker’s fourth-quarter revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.
Atlassian Corp., up $28.28 to $319.17.
The software company beat Wall Street’s fiscal second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.
KLA Corp., down $4.85 to $366.65.
The maker of equipment for chipmakers reported strong fiscal second-quarter financial results.
Western Digital Corp., down $3.94 to $49.90.
The maker of hard drives for businesses and personal computers gave investors a weak financial forecast.
Juniper Networks Inc., up $2.18 to $33.63.
The computer network equipment maker beat analysts’ fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.
United States Steel Corp., up 95 cents to $19.54.
The steelmaker announced a $500 million stock buyback plan.