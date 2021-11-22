This is just one tradeoff among several. Think of how banks’ card business might be impacted by the arrival of central bank digital currencies, or CBDCs. You decide to buy a book on Kindle, using your brand-new credit card. Before you’ve drawn down your credit line, the lender’s balance sheet — in the words of Stanford University economist Monika Piazzesi — is “empty” and free. (If you’d used a debit card, the bank would have required a deposit from you, and a loan asset on the other side of its balance sheet before you bought the book. It would have entailed costs.) When you pay by credit card, the bank creates a deposit liability in Amazon’s favor, automatically backed by an asset: what you owe the bank. It is this “complementarity between deposits and credit lines,” Piazzesi says, “that makes it cheap for banks to handle these payments.”