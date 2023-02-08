Vishay: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MALVERN, Pa. — MALVERN, Pa. — Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $72.8 million.
The chipmaker posted revenue of $855.3 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $428.8 million, or $2.98 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.5 billion.
For the current quarter ending in March, Vishay said it expects revenue in the range of $825 million to $865 million.
