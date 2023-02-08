Vishay: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MALVERN, Pa. — MALVERN, Pa. — Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $72.8 million. The Malvern, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 51 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses, were 69 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 78 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $855.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $428.8 million, or $2.98 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.5 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Vishay said it expects revenue in the range of $825 million to $865 million.

