Visteon: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Visteon Corp. (VC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $34 million.
The auto parts supplier posted revenue of $1.06 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $955 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $124 million, or $4.35 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.76 billion.
Visteon expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.95 billion to $4.15 billion.
