Visteon: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Visteon Corp. (VC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $34 million. On a per-share basis, the Van Buren Township, Michigan-based company said it had net income of $1.18. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were $1.32 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.47 per share.

The auto parts supplier posted revenue of $1.06 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $955 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $124 million, or $4.35 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.76 billion.

Visteon expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.95 billion to $4.15 billion.

