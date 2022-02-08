Not all allocators focus as compulsively on minimizing variance. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology Investment Management Company manages MIT’s endowment. It runs a program for small, unbranded investment managers. Over recent years, it has allocated to many emerging managers, including a single stock picker in Mumbai who manages MIT’s money alongside his own. Risk is mitigated by the small size of these allocations, but the process takes a lot more effort than simply allocating to a Millennium or a larger hedge fund that now does private deals – the MIT fund reviews plenty of prospective managers but passes on 95% of them.