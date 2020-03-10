1. What is volatility?

Basically, the up-and-down movement of the market. Downward moves tend to get more attention and be more associated with volatility, as they also tend to fuel concern about what’s coming next.

2. How is it measured?

The most prominent tracker is the Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX, which is sometimes referred to as the “fear gauge” because it tends to rise when stocks go down. It’s a market estimate of future volatility.

3. How does the VIX capture fear?

It’s compiled based on how much traders are willing to pay for options on the S&P 500 Index. Options are contracts that give the holder the right, not the obligation, to buy securities at set prices when the underlying asset reaches set levels; traders often use options and other derivatives as insurance policies against market fluctuations or to bet on the moves themselves. The higher the price of the option, the bigger the fixed cost, and therefore the larger the move needed to generate a return that will make it pay off. So option prices reflect the size of the swings -- the volatility -- traders expect. Say a trader pays $5,000 for an option betting on yen moves, and say that contract shows implied volatility is about 8%. If some other investor pays $10,000 for the exact same option, then the implied volatility level jumps to about 10%.

4. What’s ‘normal’ for stock volatility?

The long-term average for the VIX is about 19.2, with its lowest levels being in the 8-10 range. Its intraday record high is 89.53, set on Oct. 24, 2008, at the height of the global financial crisis. On March 9 of this year, it hit a post-financial crisis high of 62. Some refer to the VIX as “mean-reverting” -- it tends to go back to about its average over time rather than staying at high or low extremes. After spending most of 2017 around 11, the VIX spiked to 37 in February 2018 before settling down for months in the 15-18 range.

5. How do people invest in the VIX?

They can’t invest directly in the VIX, which is just a number, but can make bets on which way the VIX will go by using futures, options or VIX-based exchange-traded products. In fact, the emergence of a whole crop of products tied to the VIX in recent years has led to questions about whether VIX trading is itself influencing the index or market volatility as a whole.

6. Are there other volatility gauges?

Yes. They’ve proliferated widely in recent years, in no small part due to the success of the VIX. They exist for indexes like the Russell 2000 (RVX Index), the Euro Stoxx 50 (V2X Index), Hong Kong’s HSI Volatility Index (VHSI Index), the Nikkei Stock Average Volatility Index (VNKY Index) and India’s Nifty 50 (INVIXN Index). They also exist in other asset classes. The Merrill Option Volatility Estimate (MOVE Index) looks at implied volatility of one-month Treasury options. The JPMorgan Global FX Volatility Index (JPMVXYGL Index) keeps track of currency swings. There’s even volatility of volatility –- the Cboe VVIX (VVIX Index) measures the expected volatility of the 30-day forward price of the VIX.

7. Is trading volatility like trading stocks?

They have similarities, including the ability to go short or long. “Short volatility” is a bet that volatility will continue to go down, or at least stay at very low levels. “Long volatility” is the opposite, a bet that it will increase. Part of the pain from the 2018 spike came from the fact that after three years of calm, shorting volatility became very popular: A Bank of America Corp. survey a month before the turmoil found that the strategy had become the most-crowded trade in the markets.

