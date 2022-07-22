Volkswagen CEO will step down by Sept. 1

VIENNA — Herbert Diess, the CEO of the German automaker Volkswagen, is stepping down, the company announced Friday.
Hans Dieter Pötsch, chairman of Volkswagen’s supervisory board, thanked Diess in a statement and praised his role in “advancing the transformation of the company.”
“Not only did he steer the company through extremely turbulent waters, but he also implemented a fundamentally new strategy,” Pötsch said.
Oliver Blume, who is now CEO of Porsche, will succeed Diess. Volkswagen also said the company’s chief financial officer, Arno Antlitz, will become the new chief operating officer.