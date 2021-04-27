Those one time gains included a pension benefit of $2.5 billion. The passage of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 last month means big employers get protection against insolvency of their pension plans. That reduced UPS’ pension liability by $6.4 billion.
Revenue was $22.91 billion, also easily beating expectations handily.
Shares, up 75% in the last 12 months, surged 8% before the opening bell which could mean an all time high for the company’s stock Tuesday if that trend holds.
