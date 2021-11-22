Swedish telecom equipment maker Ericsson is buying the U.S. cloud communications company in a $6.2 billion deal.
Constellation Brands Inc., down $1.10 to $234.30.
Monster Beverage is reportedly considering a deal with the maker of Corona beer and other alcoholic beverages.
JPMorgan Chase & Co., up $3.43 to $164.35.
Banks gained ground as bond yields rose, which helps them charge more lucrative interest on loans.
Chevron Corp., up $2 to $113.91.
Crude oil prices rose and helped send energy stocks higher.
Target Corp., down $6.13 to $244.57.
The retailer will continue to keep its stores closed on Thanksgiving Day.
Kroger Co., up $1.97 to $42.86.
Grocery store operators gained ground as people prepare for Thanksgiving feasts in the U.S.
Lee Enterprises Inc., up $4.95 to $23.40.
Hedge fund Alden Global Capital has offered to buy the local newspaper chain.