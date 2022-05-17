Placeholder while article actions load

Political scientist Dan Drezner asks a really good question: Why, according to recent polling, don’t US citizens consider the coronavirus pandemic a big problem any more? In fact, of 12 issues ranked in order of public concern in a survey by the Pew Research Center last month, Covid-19 finished dead last. Unemployment scored as a more worrisome problem, which is impressive considering that the job market is about as healthy as it’s ever been.

To Drezner, the lack of concern is “nuts” as the US passes the threshold of 1 million dead. But it’s also understandable, consistent with public health statistics and messages conveyed by opinion leaders. It’s true, as Drezner says, that case counts have been increasing for the last six weeks or so. It’s also likely for a variety of reasons that current statistics undercount cases. However, hospitalization statistics are still relatively low. Counts of patients in intensive-care units have hardly increased from post-Omicron lows, and are still essentially at their lowest rates since the beginning of the pandemic in the US. Overall hospitalization isn’t quite that low, but it remains below all but a couple of months over the last two years.

On top of that, it’s plausible that the hospitalization counts could be inflated compared to pre-Omicron, pre-vaccine numbers because there’s evidence that people hospitalized for other reasons are more likely to test positive. And then there’s the big one: The daily average death toll is still falling and now sits at 301. That’s devastating, to be sure, but only a couple of months have been better since the pandemic began and the peak numbers were 10 times the current rate.

Also, Americans are encountering fewer and fewer official reminders of the continuing threat. A handful of local or state governments have re-imposed some masking requirements and other preventive measures, but in most of the nation, the governors and mayors are no longer talking about the pandemic nearly as much as they were. At the national level, Republicans rarely mention it, and President Joe Biden has spent far more time lately talking about inflation and Ukraine.

I suspect, too, that the end of the nationwide mask mandate for public transportation signaled to a lot of people that the pandemic was no longer a high priority. The fact that the mandate was struck down by a judge rather than removed for public health reasons by government officials or elected politicians seems like the kind of detail that most people don’t hear or ignore. It’s true, of course, that only a limited number of people use the affected transportation options, but the end of the mandate was big news.

All in all, I’m not surprised that people don’t consider it a big issue.

But that hardly means that it’s unimportant for politicians, especially Democrats. For one thing, I still think it’s likely that the pandemic has soured public opinion across the board. For another? That people say they don’t consider the pandemic important now does not mean — at all — that they would still consider it unimportant if a new surge puts people back in the hospital, increases the death toll and leads to the re-imposition of countermeasures.

In general, the problems people worry about most almost always involve things that are perceived to be going badly right when pollsters ask about them; things that are going well don’t cause alarm. Politicians need to interpret polls, therefore, very carefully.

That’s obvious when it comes to the economy. Right now, inflation is the top concern and unemployment the 11th of the 12 that Pew tested, but if a deep recession began tomorrow that stopped prices from rising while tripling the unemployment rate, exactly zero voters would consider that a job well done by the Biden administration. The problem isn’t that voters are inconsistent; it’s that interpreting a top-concern survey as a ranking of what voters truly care about just misinterprets what they’re saying.

In other words, public opinion research can reveal a lot, but smart politicians know that voters reward incumbents for good times and punish them for bad times when Election Day rolls around, whatever those same voters thought was important six months before.

I’d also speculate that a lot of public opinion about the coronavirus really comes down to a plea to make it go away. And that this applies as much to people who want to end restrictions as to those who want to retain of them. Both sides yearn for a magic way to make it end (or, perhaps, to make it seem plausible that it never happened to begin with). And really, can you blame anyone? The pandemic has been brutal; everyone’s entitled to some wishful thinking, whether it makes sense or not.

Well, not everyone. Government bureaucracies and elected officials need to look past the polling and make their best judgments about how to reduce risk with the least possible disruption. Lives and livelihoods depend on it. But also, for elected officials, their careers depend on it. Because whatever voters say now, they are apt to punish politicians for new pandemic surges.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Jonathan Bernstein is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering politics and policy. A former professor of political science at the University of Texas at San Antonio and DePauw University, he wrote A Plain Blog About Politics.

