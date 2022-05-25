Placeholder while article actions load

In 2016, while en route to the White House, Donald Trump declared, “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose voters.” It’s now clear that Trump’s close understudy, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, can claim the same miraculous immunity. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight After a journalistic career boosted by numerous infractions, including fake news about the European Union and made-up quotes, he managed to become prime minister with some whopping falsehoods about the advantages of Brexit. Two years of Johnson’s occupancy of 10 Downing Street have been chiefly distinguished by the frequency and scale of his blundering and chicanery.

He has rewarded cronies (and his own brother) with peerages while presiding over the highest inflation since the 1980s and the steepest fall in living standards since records began. More revealingly, when caught violating his own Covid lockdown rules, he has repeatedly lied in parliament.

The much-awaited report by senior civil servant Sue Gray merely confirms what has been widely known for months: Johnson has, as Peter Hennessy, a leading historian of modern Britain, told the Financial Times last week, ignited a “bonfire of the decencies.”

Yet Johnson perseveres, even attracting a myth that he is a great survivor, a “greased piglet,” in former Prime Minister David Cameron’s description, able to slip out of every cage he lands in.

On closer examination, Johnson’s survival skills amount to little more than shamelessness. He owes his resilience in disgrace to Britain’s debased political culture and institutions such as the British parliament, the media, the London police and the Conservative party.

The Tories could once claim to be protectors of distinguished conventions. In recent weeks, however, one Conservative member of parliament was forced to resign after watching pornography in parliament, another after being convicted of sexually assaulting a minor. A third, a close ally of Johnson, had to go after he was found lobbying ministers on behalf of companies that were paying him.

Many Tories, who can remove the prime minister from office, were personally chosen by Johnson and elevated to parliament by his mendacious campaign for Brexit. They have nowhere to go now.

With no coherent economic and social policy to offer, they can only imitate the Trumpian wing of the Republican Party by cranking up an industry of outrage against “woke” culture. Among those Tories who see themselves fighting an existential battle, Johnson remains their sole leader and likely savior.

There are no good reasons for London’s Metropolitan Police to defer to Johnson. Yet the police first failed to probe the many illegal gatherings at Johnson’s official residence during the pandemic and then seem to have examined them very selectively. A photo released on Monday revealed Johnson raising a toast at a boozy party that the police did not investigate.

Britain’s overwhelmingly right-wing media is of course programmed to downplay Johnson’s follies and to cheerlead his government’s intemperate attacks on lawyers, the civil service and the BBC. The Daily Mail’s headline last week on the investigation into Johnson’s parties was typical: a “farcical waste of time.”

Even those who strongly criticize Johnson but praise his leadership on Ukraine (in a remote war that Johnson has opportunistically deployed for his personal survival) also help whitewash his reputation. In a much-discussed tweet, a UK-based German journalist identified a serious flaw in much British journalism today: “Everyone in Britain still acts as if this was a normal government. Instead it is a project of deliberate destruction, of laws, of institutions, of anything that stands in the way of a PM who just doesn’t want to be held to account.”

What can then put out the bonfire of the decencies — a bonfire that could, as the triumphs of Trumpism in the United States show, turn into a raging wildfire?

Some hints came last week from Australia. Its outgoing Prime Minister Scott Morrison was another Trumpian culture warrior abetted by a Fox-ified media. Serially incompetent, he presided over a botched response to Covid and various climate emergencies in his country. Yet he prolonged his lease on power by borrowing generously from Trump’s playbook while a hard-right media ecosystem dominated by Rupert Murdoch stoked various moral panics about immigrants, refugees and Muslims.

In the end, however, even those who had voted for Morrison’s Liberal party tired of its relentless manufacturing of fear and outrage. There are signs of a similar exhaustion in Britain with the politics of social division.

In recent local elections in the United Kingdom, the main opposition parties Labour and the Liberal Democrats did better in areas that had traditionally voted Tory. Murdoch’s generously funded new television channel — quasi-Fox and a supposed rival to the BBC — has flopped spectacularly despite, or perhaps because of, its high anti-woke content.

Certainly, attacks on transgender Britons will increasingly seem the indulgence of a pampered minority as millions of people struggle to meet their basic food and energy needs. The parliament, the police and the media have failed to hold Johnson to account. His real nemesis may come in the form of British voters finally fed up with him and the rot he embodies.

