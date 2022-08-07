Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

This is one of a series of interviews by Bloomberg Opinion columnists on how to solve the world’s most pressing policy challenges. It has been edited for length and clarity. Sarah Green Carmichael: To the surprise of many on both sides of the abortion debate, voters in Kansas resoundingly rejected a ballot measure that would have allowed the state to impose a total abortion ban. You’re a law professor and historian and the author of “Abortion and the Law in America: Roe v. Wade to the Present.” As policy makers, political organizers and businesses try to chart their strategies in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, are there lessons to be drawn from what happened in Kansas?

Mary Ziegler, professor of law, University of California at Davis and author, “Abortion and the Law in America”: It should be a warning to the anti-abortion movement that conservative states are not necessarily in favor of criminalizing abortion. At a minimum, it suggests that partisanship isn’t a good proxy for voters’ views on abortion across large swaths of the country. It may also be a signal that the anti-abortion movement has overreached — it used to try to key its positions to popular opinion, but now it’s essentially asking for bans with no rape or incest exceptions, or no exceptions at all, and we’re seeing that how that plays out.

SGC: What do you see as the current state of play in the red states?

MZ: There’s a lot of a lot of uncertainty. There’s uncertainty about how far to go; there’s also uncertainty about which strategy even makes sense. There are some anti-abortion groups pushing laws that would punish women; groups pushing for the punishment of corporations that reimburse travel; groups pushing for expansive definitions of accomplice liability that would potentially sweep in internet service providers like Google. There’s a lot of uncertainty in state legislatures about what to do about any of this, and a lot of jockeying for position in the anti-abortion movement. That adds another layer of uncertainty.

SGC: What about in the blue states?

MZ: Progressive states have been focusing on the possibility that conservative states will try to prevent [interstate] travel, or apply their laws extra-territorially. That’s been the biggest theme so far. There’s been a kind of anticipation of laws that would make it hard for people in progressive states to perform abortions [for out-of-state residents] or support people having abortions. California really upped its budget for supporting abortion clinics and birth control programs on the theory that those programs are going to be serving a much larger group of people. There’s been some talk of directly funding the travel of people from out-of-state for abortions, but to my knowledge that hasn’t gone anywhere yet.

SGC: Some large employers say they’ll pay employees’ travel costs for abortion. Is there anything employers should be especially mindful of right now about managing these issues around interstate health care coverage?

MZ: It’s not surprising that businesses have settled on reimbursing for travel because there’s so much bipartisan support for protecting the right to travel. Even a lot of Republicans are not excited about the idea of states telling people they can’t cross state lines for medical care.

There are a few things to keep in mind. One, we’ve seen a lot of efforts from states to intimidate employers — like threatening criminal consequences for individual CEOs or directors. None of those are in the law yet, and it’s probably fair to read them as intimidation tactics designed to make business leaders [stand down], rather than a signal that lawmakers are going to follow through. Legislators know that business has a lot of influence. If businesses were to be aggressive about [abortion] as they were about the transgender bathroom bill in North Carolina, it would make it harder for legislators to hold their ground on some of these really harsh abortion laws.

The other issue that businesses will have to think about if they’re paying for travel is how they protect the data of employees. [Some] states have really broad aiding and abetting laws, and a lot of companies have pretty ambitious data collection policies. And so it’s important for employers to be mindful of the fact that [in those states], data can and will be mined by law enforcement to facilitate prosecutions — and not just at tech companies like Google, but non-tech employers that are monitoring work emails or cell phones or whatever. Data privacy is going to be an issue for businesses that don’t normally focus on it.

SGC: If you were designing a state-by-state strategy for keeping abortion legal, what would that look like?

MZ: It can’t be one-size-fits-all. And that’s true whether you’re thinking about what arguments should be made, or what bills should be promoted. So in red and purple states, ballot initiatives may make more sense because you’d be separating people’s partisan preferences from their preferences on abortion.

SGC: Under a state-by-state approach, would there be more appetite for compromise — a ban at 12 or 15 weeks rather than at fertilization, something no one on either side seems to be proposing right now?

MZ: The pro-choice movement and the pro-life movement are not where most voters are. A lot of voters would be fine with a ban at 12 weeks or 15 weeks. The issue is that that’s not what anyone on the right wants.

If voters were given the ability to disaggregate abortion from partisan politics, you would have more of a spectrum than two poles. You would have places like California and New York where abortion would be funded and treated as a fundamental right. You’d have places like Florida and Michigan where it would be available, but maybe more regulated. You’d have places like Louisiana and Mississippi that might criminalize it.

Both of these movements see their cause as a struggle for fundamental human rights and see it as something you cannot really compromise on. But obviously, you know, realism is a powerful force. And if you’re not getting anywhere asking for the whole world, that can convince you to change your tune. The Kansas lesson for the abortion rights movement is that the perfect shouldn’t be the enemy of the good.

SGC: In the weeks since Roe fell, we’ve heard horror stories of a 10-year old rape victim struggling to get an abortion, women with ectopic pregnancies or uterine infections having to wait until their life is threatened to get abortions. Some have argued that those will happen less often as the law becomes more clear — in other words, that right now we’re living in a confusing time of transition, but that as the dust settles and doctors (and hospital lawyers) better understand the post-Roe reality, we’ll stop seeing those horror stories. Do you buy that?

MZ: My skepticism comes from a few different places. One is other countries. I mean, the most famous story of a woman dying due to an incomplete miscarriage was in Ireland. That happened in 2012. Ireland banned abortion in 1983. The law did not become more clear.

Some of the [US] laws are ambiguously written, but the law isn’t going to become more clear unless somebody clarifies it — and the reality is that it can be very hard to write a law to address every single relevant medical situation. That’s especially true when you’re talking about unprecedented penalties for getting the answer wrong if you’re a doctor. In the pre-Roe era, abortion was a crime and you could go to prison for up to five years. With a lot of these new laws, it’s like 10 years, 99 years, life in prison. So the incentive structure is for doctors not to treat. If you don’t treat, maybe there’s a lawsuit, but there’s an easy defense, which is essentially “I didn’t want to go to prison.” That incentive structure makes it unlikely that these situations will stop.

When other countries have banned abortion, what we see is that doctors will withhold care because they’re rational actors who are self-interested — like anybody else would be.

SGC: Speaking of other countries, how does the US actually compare to Europe on abortion? Many people have pointed out that even some progressive European countries ban abortion at 12 weeks. Is that comparable?

MZ: One big distinction is that those countries also fund abortion for 12 weeks. In the United States, one of the reasons people tend to have abortions later in pregnancy is because they can’t afford to have abortions earlier in pregnancy. The legal hurdles make it expensive and people take longer to save that money.

The other big distinction is that European countries make exceptions later in pregnancy, often for things like the health of the mother. So it’s just not true to say that you can’t get an abortion after 12 weeks in most European countries.

SGC: If there were someone out there saying “Yes, let’s ban abortion at 12 or 15 weeks, but also spend taxpayer money making it free and have lots of exceptions,” I think that’s a deal a lot of pro-choice people would take.

MZ: Totally. But no one who is pro-life wants to stop at 15 weeks. For them, this is a fundamental human rights cause.

SGC: The other thing that you mentioned was that European countries have “health of the mother” exceptions and those are pretty broad. How did health exceptions become an unacceptable loophole for the anti-abortion side in the US?

MZ: Historically, the first wave of exceptions were for the life of the mother. When abortion started to expand, it was essentially because patients were saying they were suicidal. And then doctors began to say we really should have a health exception, not just a life exception. But in particular, there was a lot of skepticism of the mental-health justification, whether under “life” or “health” rubrics. I think there was always a distrust of women seeking abortions, that they would just lie to get what they wanted.

SGC: Could putting health exceptions back in be something that succeeds on ballot referenda in states where abortion is now banned?

MZ: Yeah, definitely. I think it’s also something that if the anti-abortion movement were smart it would do. The [national discussion] right now is focused on rape [victims] being unable to get an abortion and people dying of incomplete miscarriages, and if I’m the anti-abortion movement, I’m not feeling good about that.

SGC: Looking ahead, is there anything that you’re hoping for? Where do you think the common ground might be?

MZ: I’m hopeful that going directly to voters could be a way of breaking this partisan logjam and doing something productive. There’s lots of common ground for regular Americans.

I wish we lived in a world where the common ground was maternal mortality. It is a scandal that we have the maternal mortality rates that we have, especially in states that also don’t have access to abortion. For people of color, maternal mortality rates are not only the worst in the developed world, they’re not even particularly great for the developing world. I’m not sure I’m optimistic about this, but I would hope that we would find common ground on making life better for mothers and kids and people who are pregnant. I think voters would be okay with that.

