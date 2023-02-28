Vroom: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON — HOUSTON — Vroom, Inc. (VRM) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $24.8 million.
The company posted revenue of $209.3 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $256.7 million.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $451.9 million, or $3.28 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.95 billion.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VRM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VRM