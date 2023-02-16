The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Vulcan: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

By
February 16, 2023 at 7:44 a.m. EST

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $119.4 million.

The Birmingham, Alabama-based company said it had net income of 89 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to $1.08 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.29 per share.

The construction materials company posted revenue of $1.73 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.82 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $575.6 million, or $4.31 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.32 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VMC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VMC

