Wabtec: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH — PITTSBURGH — Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. (WAB) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $158 million. The Pittsburgh-based company said it had profit of 86 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, came to $1.30 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.30 per share.

The maker of parts for locomotives, subways and buses posted revenue of $2.31 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.23 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $633 million, or $3.46 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.36 billion.

Wabtec expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.15 to $5.55 per share, with revenue in the range of $8.7 billion to $9 billion.

