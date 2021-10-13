This is an awkward situation for policymakers, because who in their right mind is going to suggest that we’d be better off if either job growth or wage growth slows down? But history suggests at least one of the two must ease if inflation is going to return close to the Federal Reserve’s target of 2%. Even in the late 1990’s, worker incomes were growing at a rate closer to 6% to 7% a year, in an environment where inflation was kept in check by booming productivity growth. If we don’t see a slowdown by the end of the year, look for the Fed to have a meaningfully more hawkish tone as we head into 2022.