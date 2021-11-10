In fact, disinflation, or declining inflation below the Fed’s target, may be the bigger concern. Consumer spending accounts for roughly two-thirds of the U.S. economy, so it’s probably not a coincidence that wages, consumption, inflation and the broader economy have struggled to grow for much of the past two decades. Eventually, savings accumulated during Covid-19 lockdowns will be spent and pandemic-era fiscal and monetary stimulus will have run their course. It will then be up to consumers to keep the economy growing, and they’re ill equipped for the task.