NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Tuesday:
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., down $8.13 to $55.36
The pharmacy operator slashed its 2019 earnings forecast after falling short of second-quarter expectations.
AngioDynamics Inc., down 32 cents to $24.69
The medical device maker’s fourth-quarter profit and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
Senior Housing Properties Trust, down $1.84 to $10.12
The owner of senior living communities is increasing its stake in financially troubled Five Star Senior Living Inc.
UGI Corp., down $4.07 to $51.32
The energy company is spending $2.44 billion for AmeriGas Partners and cut its forecast for the year.
Delta Airlines Inc., up $3.15 to $55.33
The airline raised its profit forecast for the year, surpassing Wall Street expectations.
Ameriprise Financial Inc., up $3.44 to $136.12
The financial services company is selling its auto and home business to American Family Insurance for just over $1 billion.
CVS Health Corp., down $2.06 to $52.13
The pharmacy operator’s key rival Walgreens warned investors that lower drug prices and reimbursement pressure will cut into 2019 results.
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc., down 24 cents to $20.11
The shopping center operator is selling four of its properties for $130.5 million.
