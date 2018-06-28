NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., down $6.56 to $59.70

Shares of drugstores, pharmacy benefits managers and medication distributors fell after Amazon said it’s buying online pharmacy PillPack.

FedEx Corp., down $3.08 to $226.67

Delivery company stocks declined after Amazon said it is launching a program to have contractors deliver some of its shipments.

Madison Square Garden Co., up $37.07 to $303.29

The company said it will consider spinning off its sports team ownership into a separate company.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., down $28.88 to $428.36

The Mexican food chain said it will restructure its business, change its menu and close some restaurants.

McCormick & Co., up $8.90 to $114.83

The spice and seasonings company raised its annual forecasts after a strong second quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., down 77 cents to $19.41

The home goods retailer had a solid first quarter but it wasn’t enough to excite investors.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., up $1.65 to $21.77

The chipmaker said Chinese regulators approved its $6 billion purchase of competitor Cavium.

Starbucks Inc., down $1.30 to $48.54

The coffee chain said Chief Financial Officer Scott Maw will retire in November.

