United Airlines Holdings Inc., down $2.36 to $30.17

The airline is considering cutting more staff as it faces a slump in demand.

Tesla Inc., up $28.40 to $1,394.28

CEO Elon Musk said the electric car maker is getting closer to making fully autonomous vehicles, according to media reports.

SAP SE, up $5.72 to $152.67

The software company gave investors an encouraging second-quarter financial update.

Costco Wholesale Corp., up $9.22 to $325.54

The membership warehouse reported a surge in sales for June, including skyrocketing online sales.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., down $3.28 to $39.01

The pharmacy chain reported disappointing third-quarter profits and gave investors a weak earnings forecast.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., down $2.55 to $7.86

The home goods retailer reported weak first-quarter results and announced a restructuring plan.

