GameStop Corp., down 43 cents to $11.63.
Key shareholder Ryan Cohen is urging the video game retailer to conduct a strategic review, according to media reports.
Boston Scientific Corp., down $3 to $35.03.
The medical device maker issued a recall for a heart valve device because of issues with its delivery system.
Paramount Group Inc., up $1.14 to $9.43.
The office building owner’s board of directors rejected a buyout offer from Bow Street LLC.
Target Corp., down $1.46 to $163.04.
Retailers slumped following a report showing that retail sales grew sluggishly in October.
JOYY Inc., up $4.61 to $100.19.
The social media company is selling its live-streaming business in China to Baidu.
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., down $4.25 to $39.85.
The drugstore chain will face increased competition after Amazon.com opened an online pharmacy.
