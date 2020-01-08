Constellation Brands Inc., up $6.69 at $190.29.
The wine, liquor and beer company raised its profit forecast after beating earnings expectations in its fiscal third quarter.
Lennar Corp., up 45 cents at $57.59.
The home builder reported a surge in new orders during the fourth quarter and beat profit forecasts.
Livent Corp., down 98 cents at $7.69.
The maker of lithium compounds for batteries cut its profit and revenue forecasts.
Tenneco Inc., down $2.81 at $11.05.
The auto parts supplier said a tough market is complicating a plan to split its businesses this year.
UniFirst Corp., up $12.70 at $216.23.
The uniform provider handily beat Wall Street’s fiscal first-quarter profit forecasts.
Phillips 66, down $4.04 at $104.10.
Energy companies fell as fears about an oil supply squeeze in the Middle East subsided.
