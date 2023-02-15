WalkMe: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

TEL AVIV, Israel — TEL AVIV, Israel — WalkMe Ltd. (WKME) on Wednesday reported a loss of $18.6 million in its fourth quarter. The Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The operator of cloud-based digital adoption platform posted revenue of $64.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $92.6 million, or $1.09 per share. Revenue was reported as $245 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, WalkMe said it expects revenue in the range of $64.6 million to $65.6 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $269 million to $276 million.

