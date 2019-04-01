FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2018, file photo, a Lyft logo is installed on a Lyft driver’s car in Pittsburgh. Lyft’s stock fell 10 percent in trading Monday, April 1, 2019, just one day after the company went public. (Gene J. Puskar, File/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — Shares of Lyft are tumbling in its first full day of trading as a public company.

Shares fell 10 percent Monday, hitting levels below its initial offering price of $72 on Friday. Shares had reached $88.60, up 21 percent, before giving ground by the end of the day.

The ride-hailing company has consistently lost money, raising doubts about its overall valuation. Even so, some investors were wowed by the company’s growth in the past two years.

