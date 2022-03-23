DiNapoli cited pretax profits through the first three quarters of 2021 for broker/dealer operations on the New York Stock Exchange, which increased by 19.6% to $44.9 billion.

The securities industry accounts for one-fifth of private sector wages in New York City, despite comprising 5% of private sector employment. The industry also accounted for 18% of state tax collections and 7% of city tax collections in the governments’ 2021 fiscal years, according to DiNapoli.

The comptroller said that recent events could drive down near-term profitability and bonus payments.